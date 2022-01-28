Shanthalli hobali keeps up its spirit of prohibition

Madikeri: Though liquor is integral part of district's tradition and culture, a hobali (an administrative division in a taluk comprising 10-12 villages) in north Kodagu has become a model by shunning alcohol consumption.

The Shanthalli hobali situated in the Pushpagiri region near Mallalli on border of Kodagu-Hassan- Dakshina Kannada, has had no liquor shop in its limits for decades. The hobali comprising Shanthalli,

Tholurshettalli and Bettadalli gram panchayats (GPs) is situated just10 km from taluk centre Somwarpet.

It has a population of 9,245 people with women outnumbering men. Many homestays have sprung up in the hobali limits following spurt in tourism activity. In spite of heavy flow of tourists in this hilly areas, the GPs have not yielded to the lure of money and set their face against setting up of liquor shops or bars.

Recalling unwavering prohibition policy in the area, a village elder, S G Medappa told The Hans India that about a decade ago a person sought permission to open a liquor shop in the village but the GP authorities put down their foot. Another elder D M Poovaiah of Tholurshettalli said that during 60s-70s a few villagers indulged in brewing country liquor. They had quit the illicit liquor business after the village development committee imposed heavy fines. Five years back, a couple of grocery store owners were caught selling liquor on the sly. The excise department officials booked them following a tip-off provided by villagers.

In recent years Shanthalli hobali is attracting a large number of tourists as it is close to Bisle Ghat, Mallalli Falls, Pushpagiri Hills. The famous Mandalpatti near Madikeri is just 22 km from here as the authorities have laid a motorable road at an estimated cost of Rs 7.5 crore recently. Pilgrim town Kukke Subramanya is 48 km from here.

Every day, at least 300-400 tourists visit Mallalli Falls and the number swells to 2,000-3,000 during weekends. Though the demand for liquor has increased, the GPs are united in opposing liquor sales. Over 80 per cent of the hobali are small farmers belonging to Vokkaliga Gowda community. Resisting constant pressure from vested interests and temptation to make fast money if liquor shops are permitted, the hobali has stood as an ideal for the rest of the country by embracing Mahatma Gandhi's prohibition philosophy.