Sharad Pawar meets Basavaraj Bommai, discusses water sharing

Bengaluru: Maharashtra minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil and president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra CM Sharad Pawar discussed issues related to river water-sharing with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence on Friday.



A statement from the Chief Minister's office said Bommai and Patil discussed issues on water-sharing between Karnataka and Maharashtra and cooperation of the two States during floods.

Pawar also agreed to hold a meeting soon to discuss the issue of river water- sharing.

In this regard, a detailed discussion took place to hold a meeting in New Delhi, the statement said.

On June 19, Patil visited Karnataka and discussed with the then CM BS Yediyurappa and the then Home Minister Bommai on water issues and both the sides agreed for better coordination and communication regarding flood management in Krishna river and Bheema river basins.

It was resolved that a technical team would work towards getting four tmc of water from Maharashtra and in return release water to the drought-hit areas of the western State.