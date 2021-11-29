Sharada Peetha at PoK must be made accessible to Indians; demands Kashi Math seer

Mangaluru: Swamiji of Kashi Math Samsthan has announced scholarship for the children of101 Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. Addressing the gathering during the valedictory of Vishwa SaraswatSangama at Vanita Achyut Pai auditorium in Konchady on Sunday organised by Vishwa Saraswat Federation, the seer said " It was a revolutionary step taken by the Centre to abrogate Article 370. Similarly, the Indians must get an opportunity to visit Sharada Peethain Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK).



"It is believed that Kashmir was the origin of Saraswati, which was a land of saints with divine influence. But some indulged in destroying the natural resources through mining. As a result, the places with historical and mythological significance are also being destroyed.

Kashmiri Pandits should return to peaceful life and we all should help them in this regard, the seer said before announcing student scholarship to 101 eligible children of Kashmiri Pandits as a gesture of extending helping hand for them. In the coming days, various projects will be taken up there, the Seer added.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Chartered Accountant Jagannath Kamath, industrialists Pradeep Pai, Vasudev Kamath, Nandagopal Shenoy, AthulKudwa and others were present.