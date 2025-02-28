Shiradi Ghat to be Closed for a Month for Highway Construction

Mangaluru / Hassan: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a deadline of June 30 to complete the ongoing construction work on the Shiradi Ghat section of National Highway 75, a key road link connecting Bengaluru to the coastal region.

To meet this deadline, authorities are considering a complete closure of the Shiradi Ghat stretch for one month. As per the current plan, the section will remain closed from March 15 to the end of April to facilitate the completion of the four-lane concrete road.

During his recent visit to inspect the construction progress, Hassan MP Shreyas Patel was briefed by officials on the necessity of shutting down traffic for 30 to 45 days to expedite the work. Following this, Patel met with district administration officials, stressing that a minimum of one month’s closure would be required to ensure the concrete curing process, which takes approximately 25 days per lane, is completed effectively.

Authorities have already identified alternative routes to manage traffic diversions during the closure. Patel has also discussed the matter with sub-divisional officers in Sakleshpur to finalize the restrictions. A joint decision by the district administration and NHAI officials on the exact closure period is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Shiradi Tunnel Project has been finalized, with plans to construct six tunnels spanning a total length of 23.63 km. The tunnel project aims to provide a long-term solution to the frequent disruptions caused by landslides and road damage in the region.