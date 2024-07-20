Shiroor hill slide: Truck still trapped under mud with driver inside the cabin

Karwar: Chilling details have come in from the site of the Hill slide at Shiroor near Ankola in Karwar taluk Uttara Kannada. It appears that the high tech instruments used by the police and by the manufacturer of the truck indicated through a GPS interface, stating that the Truck is still under the mud with the crew is still stuck in the cabin.

Speaking to Hans India, officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police told that “The rescue operation is still on in full force, but due to the heavy rains lashing the area it has become impossible to excavate fully, every time some mud is excavated several tons of soil slides down making the work taking up futile. We have been advised by a special geology and hydrology team from Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai that the area is prone for more and bigger landslides, so taking their advise seriously we are working very cautiously.

According to sources the tech team of Bharat Benz (the manufacturer of the truck) who arrived on site have reported that the truck was still under the mud as per the instruments they were using. The driver's phone identified as Arjun’s had come on twice since 16 July when the landslide occurred.