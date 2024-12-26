Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Shiva Rajkumar has got his cancerous bladder removed in a Miami-based hospital in the US after surgery, the surgeon who per-formed the operation on him said in a video message. Dr Murugesh Mano-haran also said that an artificial bladder was created using the actor's intes-tine.

The surgeon was seen in the video with Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha. Geetha is Bangarappa's sister. Later, the actor's family shared a press re-lease stating, "We are pleased to share an update regarding Shivarajku-mar's recent medical procedure. The surgery performed earlier on Wednesday was successful and we are glad to report that Shivarajkumar is now in stable condition and recovering well."

Manoharan confirmed that the surgery was success and stated that Shiva-rajkumar's vitals remained stable throughout the operation and during post-operative care. The actor is currently under observation to ensure his con-tinued recovery and well-being, receiving exceptional care from a dedicated team of highly skilled doctors and medical staff, the statement said.

The family also extended their gratitude to Shivarajkumar's fans, colleagues and well-wishers for their steadfast support and prayers.