Shivakumar apologised to remain in power: BJP, JD(S)

Bengaluru Targeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for apologising for reciting a couple of lines from the RSS prayer song in the Assembly, opposition BJP and JD(S) dubbed it a “cowardly act”, aimed at remaining in power, and to prove his loyalty to the Gandhi family.

The BJP said Shivakumar should have apologised when Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised in the Vidhana Soudha premises, rather than apologising for singing a prayer that teaches patriotism.

“D K Shivakumar has apologised for singing RSS prayer under some pressure. It is tragic. Instead of becoming loyal to the Gandhi family, you (Shivakumar) should first become a Desha Bhakta (patriot). Sangh’s prayer teaches patriotism. It is tragic that you have forgotten patriotism to be seen as loyal to Gandhi family,” state BJP general secretary and MLA Sunil Kumar told reporters here.

Noting that Shivakumar, during the previous session, had said he was earlier associated with the RSS and had attended ‘Vittal Shakha’ in Bengaluru, Kumar asked, “will the Congress object to this too?” “There was panic in the Congress just for reciting two lines. I don’t know what would have happened if he had recited the complete prayer,” he further said.