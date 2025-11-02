Shivakumar says government united, rejects other voices

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday played down speculation about a possible change in leadership, popularly dubbed the 'November Revolution', asserting that there was complete unity within the state government.

He said there is no need for media or the people in Congress to search for a leader. “Only what the Chief Minister and I have spoken matters. Apart from that, no one else’s words carry any value,” the Deputy Chief Minister said, dismissing political rumours.

Speaking to reporters near the Kanteerava Stadium, Shivakumar stressed that the government’s focus remained on governance and development, not speculation. He underlined that his coordination with CM Siddaramaiah was intact and that “it is precisely because of our unity that we have won 136 constituencies and increased our strength to 140.

On the issue of proposed Tunnel Road project in Bengaluru, which the BJP has been opposing, Shivakumar said, “I am ready to form a committee on the Tunnel Road issue under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka. The entry and exit points near Lalbagh will be designed at the place he suggests."

Clarifying that he was open to a bipartisan approach on city infrastructure, the Deputy CM said, “There is no need for Ashoka to sit on a demonstration because he is from Bengaluru. Hehas won from here seven to eight times. He too has a responsibility. The committee formed under his leadership itself should give advice and direction to the government. Whoever’s names, including Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan, he suggests, they will be added to this committee. We all must work together and we will.”

Shivakumar revealed that he had personally inspected the Tunnel Road site near Lalbagh on Friday night. “I visited the area near Lalbagh to examine where entry points could be provided. I am also considering alternative routes. There is no need for any anxiety,” he said, assuring that public interest would guide the project’s execution.

Responding to questions on who would hoist the flag during the upcoming Rajyotsava celebrations, Shivakumar brushed it aside. “Then what was done now at the Stadium?” he counter questioned.

On the issue of linguistic and regional identity, the Deputy Chief Minister made his position clear. Asked about the police taking selfies with Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members in Belagavi and providing them protection, he remarked, “We will work to transform the MES members. A party or a group is working in Karnataka, and they too are Kannadigas. They too have entered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.”