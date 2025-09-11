Live
- MLA Yennam Lays Foundation for Temple Shed and Compound Wall in Motinagar, Urges People’s Cooperation for Mahabubnagar’s Development
- Farmers Should Approach Officials Directly for Urea, Not Middlemen: SP Janaki
- Air India Singapore-Bound Flight Delayed After Technical Issue at Delhi Airport
- Residential buildings up to 1200 sft exempted from occupancy certificate
- BJP leaders only divide people, not concerned about development: DKS
- Cong MLA warns against pro-Pak sloganeering, demands strict action
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Senior RJD Politician Rajkumar Rai Gunned Down in Bihar
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Deadly Campus Attack Exposes America’s Political Fault Lines
Shivakumar slams ED arresting Cong MLA
Highlights
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said there was “no situation” for the Enforcement Directorate to arrest Congress MLA...
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said there was “no situation” for the Enforcement Directorate to arrest Congress MLA Satish Sail, alleging that his party leaders are “being selectively targeted for political reasons.”
The ED arrested Sail in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal iron ore exports in the state. “There was no situation for arresting Satish Sail.
Things have been going on (in this case) since 2010. For politics, Congress people are being selectively targeted,” Shivakumar told reporters here. Sail, 59, the MLA from Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, was taken into custody late Tuesday night after questioning at the ED’s Bengaluru zonal office, according to official sources.
Next Story