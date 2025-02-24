Shivakumar Tells Supporters To 'Have Patience' About Political Future, Commits To 8-10 More Years In Politics

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged his enthusiastic supporters to exercise patience regarding his political future, telling them to wait until the next elections before raising celebratory slogans. His comments came during a Karnataka State Employees' Association gathering in Bengaluru where attendees chanted his name.

"Have some patience, see when the next election happens under my leadership, and we win elections, you can raise such slogans," Shivakumar told the crowd. He assured supporters of his political longevity, stating, "I will continue to be in politics for another 8-10 years, and I'm in good health."

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president emphasized that effective leadership transcends official positions. "Whichever position I am in, it is my duty to lead the party. Only having the position is not enough to lead a party. Your vision, your commitment, your leadership matters, and whether we will become x, y, or z is not important," he explained.

Acknowledging the Congress party's role in his political journey, Shivakumar added, "The party has given us a lot of strength. We are leaders of the strength given to us by the Congress party. It is our duty as Congressmen to give strength with our leadership."

Shivakumar, who has previously expressed chief ministerial ambitions, was appointed Deputy Chief Minister following the Congress victory in May 2023. This arrangement reportedly aimed to balance support between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. While rumors of a "rotational chief minister formula" that would see Shivakumar take over after two-and-a-half years have circulated, the party has never officially confirmed such an agreement.