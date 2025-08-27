Shivamogga airport completes two years of successful operations

Bengaluru: Shivamogga Airport, the first in Karnataka to be operated directly by the State Government through KSIIDC, is set to introduce Flight Training Organisation (FTO) and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services soon, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion of the airport completing two years of successful operations, the minister said the facility has so far handled around 2,400 flights with more than 1 lakh passengers. Over the past two years, IndiGo Airlines has operated more than 670 flights, carrying nearly 31,500 passengers; Star Air has run about 1,200 flights, serving over 47,000 passengers; and SpiceJet has operated 530 flights, carrying 25,000 passengers, he informed.

To cater to rising demand, the airport is being upgraded for round-the-clock operations. This includes the installation of modern navigational aids such as DVOR-DME to ensure safe and efficient flight operations during adverse weather conditions and at night, Patil added.

The airport has also expanded connectivity rapidly under the RCS-UDAN scheme, linking Shivamogga to major destinations including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Tirupati, and Goa. “The overwhelming response from passengers and airlines reflects the region’s growth potential. With the planned upgrades, the government is committed to providing seamless connectivity with world-class safety and services,” Patil said.