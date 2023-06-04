Shivamogga: Education Minister says textbook revisions will be made

Shivamogga: Following the mention of textbook revisions in the Congress manifesto, Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa unveiled plans on Saturday for the same. In a media interaction held at Shivamogga, Bangarappa expressed confidence in the execution of the textbook revision, assuring the public that the textbook revisions will be made.

“When I took over as the Education Minister, the textbooks which were not revised had already been distributed. However, there is a legal way to prevent this,” Bangarappa said. The minister also revealed that he had engaged in a productive discussion with the scholar, Baraguru Ramachandrappa, highlighting the collaborative efforts being undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Our government is wholly dedicated to securing a promising future for our students,” Bangarappa said, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to implementing changes.

Addressing another critical aspect of education, Bangarappa delved into the ongoing teacher recruitment process. Expressing optimism, he revealed receiving positive feedback on the prevailing atmosphere surrounding the recruitment efforts. While acknowledging the need for administrative improvements, the minister expressed confidence in the capabilities of the officers, teachers, and students involved. In a call to action, he urged parents and stakeholders to join hands with the government in their collective endeavours to address and resolve any existing issues.