Shivamogga in focus on Yediyurappa’s 80th birthday

Shivamogga: The highly anticipated pet project of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa has been inaugurated on his 80th birthday by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Shivamogga Airport project has been on Yediyurappa's cards since 2008 but got a major push only after 2019 when he regained power.

Twice over the past year, the State Government proposed to name Shivamogga Airport after Yediyurappa, but he decline both the times and suggested to the name the airport after Rashtrakavi Kuvempu.

The newly constructed Shivamogga Airport has facilities similar to Bengaluru Airport with a runway length of 3.3 kilometers built at the cost of Rs. 450 crores. The passenger terminal in this airport is built in such a way that it could handle 300 passengers per hour.

PM Modi inaugurated the airport on February 27 which is also Yediyurappa's birthday. PM Modi was also given a tour of the Shivamogga Airport following the inauguration.

The Prime Minister said that the needs of the citizens have been fulfilled today after a long time. He also highlighted the amalgamation of the traditions and technology of Karnataka. "This is not just an airport but a campaign where the dreams of the younger generations can take off," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also wished Yediyurappa on his birthday and commended his contribution to the public. He said Yediyurappa's recent speech in the Assembly is an inspiration for everyone in public life. The gathering had raised their phones with flashlights on under the request of PM Modi to show the people's love for Yediyurappa.

The Shivamogga Airport will be a hub to connecting Shivamogga with the malnad region as it will improve accessibility to cities like Chikkamagaluru and Hassan.

B Y Raghavendra, the current MP of Shivamogga constituency Tweeted, "The dream of an airport at Shivamogga is coming true! The Shivamogga Airport will establish itself as not merely an airport, but as the gateway of Malnad region's journey to transformation. This Airport will cater to the demand of not just the people of Shivamogga but also the entire Central Karnataka. It will give wings of aspirations to the youth and will create lakhs of employment opportunities for them."

With airports in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Bidar, Gulbarga, Belagavi and Hubballi, and Ballari, Shivamogga is now the ninth airport in Karnataka.