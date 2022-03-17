Shivaraj recalls pain while dubbing for brother’s film

Mysuru: Late Kannada actor Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James', released across the State, on his first birth anniversary on Thursday, left his legions of fans both thrilled and nostalgic. His fans erupted in celebration at many theatres in the State. Puneeth's brother and actor Shiva Rajkumar who visited Gayathri theatre here was received amidst cheers and bursting of crackers. Shivaraj spent some time watching his younger brother's film in the theatre.

Talking to reporters later, he said, "While dubbing for the movie, I used to feel very sad. To miss him on his birthday is really painful. That is the way life goes on and we need to move forward. More than his talent, it was his humane side that marked his life. Appu may not be with us physically, but he is living in our hearts. I shall watch the movie completely in the days to come."

He added, "It is a very emotional moment for all of us that his movie

is being released in his absence. If the film city is named after Puneeth, I would be very happy though I am not going to demand it. There are many who have worked for the Kannada film industry."

Puneeth, affectionately called Appu by his fans, died of a heart

attack on October 29 last year in Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. He was 46 years old at the time of his death.