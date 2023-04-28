Shobha Karandlaje files complaint against DKS

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday filed complaint against KPCC President D K Shiva Kumar for allegedly showing goonda behaviour on journalists. In a complaint submitted to State Election Commissioner she appealed to take appropriate action against Shivakumar.

Shobha Karandlaje, who met the Chief Electoral Officers of the state at Seshadri Road, submitted two complaints against DK Shivakumar. The complaint alleged that .D. K. Shivakumar called a media conference in Bangalore. recently but many journalists did not come to Shiva Kumar's media conference, as it was delayed by leader for more than an hour.

Enraged by this Shiva Kumar said that write down the names of those who did not come to media conference and said that he will talk to managements of media owners. He said that he can buy journalists, forgetting that journalists work under pressure during elections. He said that he would tell management to remove such journalists from jobs.

The complaint also stated that he behaved like a hooligan. Speaking about this, Shobha Karandlaje said, "We are with the journalists. Action should be taken against DK Shivakumar for scaring the journalists. We have requested that a notice be issued to DKS immediately."

In a second complaint she stated that Congress is going to win elections by misusing social media. She said Congress social media team sharing a video clip in which BJP's media van was pelted with stones in north Karnataka, but the video clip is originally from Telangana. The social media team not only did forgery but also gave wrong message to the society. She requested that Congress social media team should be banned.