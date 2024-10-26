Shock and Anger as Vijayapura Farmers Discover Ancestral Lands Registered as Waqf Property

Vijayapura : Several farmers in Vijayapura district have raised an alarm over the development where the Waqf Board has begun claiming ownership of their fields, and accordingly the district administration has begun issuing notices to the farmers to vacate the lands.

A farmer in Indi taluk, Vijayapura district, was shocked to learn that his 14.32 acres of agricultural land, cultivated by his family for generations, was recently registered under the Waqf Board without any prior notice. The discovery has sparked anxiety and outrage among local farmers, leading to a protest outside the district deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday.

Yamanappa Mallappa Kenganala, a farmer from Tenihalli village in Indi taluk, discovered the change in ownership when he visited the taluk office to retrieve land records. “I have cultivated this land for 40 years, as did my ancestors. Now they say it’s waqf land. What am I supposed to do?” he questioned. Kenganala, who inherited the land from his grandmother, has since approached the deputy commissioner, seeking clarification. His situation has raised fears of a systematic land grab or official error, leading to widespread tension among the farming community.

Farmers’ leader Sangamesh Sagar reported that following Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s recent visit to Vijayapura and a directive for Waqf land surveys, thousands of farmers have received notices claiming their land as Waqf property. “We demand that the government allow us to continue farming without taking over our land. If this isn’t addressed, we’ll continue to protest,” Sagar stated. Another farmer leader, Aravind Kulkarni, alleged a conspiracy to displace farmers, calling the move an “unpardonable offence.” He claimed the Waqf Board had taken loans on lands in other areas of the state, adding to farmers’ concerns.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also weighed in, stating that farmers had submitted documents indicating generational ownership of the contested lands. “Over 15,000 acres in Vijayapura are now claimed by the Waqf Board, with no notice to the owners. The Modi government is set to address this issue in the upcoming Parliament session,” Surya assured.

Responding to the mounting concerns, Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Bhoobalan refuted circulating reports that 1,500 acres in Tikota taluk had been transferred to the Waqf Board. “No notices or transfers have been issued, and any claims of 1,500 acres are exaggerated. The Waqf Board holds only 10-15 acres in Honavadu village,” he clarified, urging farmers to present documentation for review if they receive notices.