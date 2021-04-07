Siddaramaiah challenges Yediyurappa's son to contest from Varuna

Raichur: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son to contest from Varuna assembly seat, currently represented by his son Yathindra, saying he has faith in the people of the constituency.

"I will welcome whoever wishes to contest from Varuna. Not, just B Y Vijayendra, but anybody can contest from there," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The Congress stalwart was replying to a query on Yediyurappa's inclination to pitch his son from Varuna, against his son Yathindra.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Raichur to campaign for the Congress candidate in Maski assembly by-election, said "it doesn't matter who is fielded from Varuna, because he has faith in the people of his constituency."

Ridiculing the idea of Vijayendra contesting from Varuna, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said the State BJP vice president was supposed to contest in 2018 itself but did not come forward.

"Where was Vijayendra last time? Why couldn't he do any black magic last time? Where was the Chanakya in 2013?" Siddaramaiah asked.

Seeking to know the contribution of Yediyurappa and Vijayendra to Varuna segment, Siddaramaiah said he and his son have developed the constituency with the blessings of people.

To another question on the BJP's claim that his son has been 'unpopular,' Siddaramaiah said Yathindra won the 2018 assembly election with a victory margin of 59,000 votes, which points to the huge popularity.

"Do you know what was the victory margin of my son? It was 59,000 votes! Are we unpopular after winning with a victory margin of 59,000?" Siddaramaiah, who had represented Varuna previously and gave up the seat for his budding son, asked.

Asserting that the people's blessings are with him and his son, the Congress leader said the BJP can seek votes in the name of caste because they do not have anything else to offer to the people of his constituency.

Recently, Yediyurappa had said that he son would work on Mysuru region to garner 15 to 20 seats instead of contesting the bye election from Basavakalyan assembly constituency.

The Mysuru region comprising five districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Ramanagar and Kolar districts are Congress and JD(S) bastions.

Varuna in Mysuru district has been a Congress citadel.