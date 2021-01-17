Siddaramaiah demands probe by HC judge into ‘Operation Lotus’

Bengaluru : Leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the CD allegations made by the disgruntled BJP MLAs.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi has provided evidence, for our allegation about Operation Lotus, by saying that C P Yogeshwar has taken crores of rupees of loan to fund Operation Kamala. I strongly urge for a judicial investigation by a sitting High Court judge to bring out the truth," he said.

"If our MLAs had joined the BJP without any expectation, why did Yogeshwar take a loan of Rs 9 crore? Had opposition made allegation about #OperationKamala, it could be brushed aside. But the allegation is by ruling party MLAs themselves. What does the CM BS Yediyurappa have to say now?" the senior Congress leader asked.

On the accusation by BJP MLA BS Patil Yatnal against the MLAs who played a crucial role in toppling the Congress-JD(S) government getting more development funds, Siddaramaiah remarked that it's the right of every MLA to get development funds for the constituency and there was no reason for any leader to blackmail to get the funds.

"People are waiting for the election to come. The government and Yeddyurappa will be sent home soon.

The Congress party is set to hold a protest in the state on January 20 in support of the protesting farmers in Delhi. There will be a Rajabhavan chalo event," he said.

On the safety of vaccine, Siddaramaiah said that everyone should be vaccinated and there is no doubt about its safety as it has been certified by the World Health Organization.