Siddaramaiah faces tough balancing act amid financial pressure

With just hours left for the presentation of the 2026-27 Karnataka Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing to deliver one of the most challenging budgets of his tenure. The budget, scheduled to be presented on March 6, comes at a time when the state government is facing tight financial conditions, rising revenue expenditure and limited options to generate additional income.

This will be Siddaramaiah’s 17th state budget, and officials say the chief minister has spent the last month conducting several pre-budget consultations before finalizing the document. The government now faces the difficult task of maintaining a balance between developmental spending and mounting revenue commitments.

According to officials in the state finance department, the government has limited scope to increase tax revenue as collections are already nearing their maximum potential. At the same time, taking on additional debt is also becoming increasingly difficult. This has forced the government to adopt a cautious approach while drafting the budget.

One factor that may provide partial relief to the state is the recommendation of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, which has increased Karnataka’s share in central tax devolution. For the financial year 2026-27, the state is expected to receive ₹63,049 crore, an increase of about ₹7,387 crore compared to the previous allocation.

Under the earlier recommendation of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, Karnataka received about ₹55,663 crore annually as its share in central taxes. The increase in tax share is expected to provide some breathing space to the state’s finances.

However, the state’s rising revenue expenditure continues to remain a major concern. The expenditure has increased significantly over the last three years, putting pressure on the government’s financial management. In 2023-24, the revenue expenditure stood at about ₹2.42 lakh crore, which increased to ₹2.83 lakh crore in 2024-25 and further to ₹3.11 lakh crore in 2025-26.

A significant portion of this expenditure is attributed to the Congress government’s flagship five guarantee schemes, which have significantly increased the financial burden on the state. Officials estimate that nearly 16 percent of the state’s revenue expenditure is currently spent on these welfare programs.

With limited financial flexibility, the government is expected to adopt a cautious strategy in the upcoming budget. Sources indicate that the focus will be on maintaining fiscal discipline while continuing key welfare programs and essential developmental projects.

The upcoming budget is therefore expected to reflect a careful balancing act between welfare commitments, fiscal prudence and development priorities, as the state government attempts to manage its finances without placing additional burden on taxpayers.