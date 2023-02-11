Siddaramaiah will contest from Kolar: Dr Yatindra

Mysuru: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah would contest assembly poll from Kolar and DrYatindra Siddaramaiah would contest from Varuna constituency declared Varuna MLA dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah on Friday. Soeaking to media persons at T Narasipura near here he said that it is clear that his father will contest from Kolar assembly constituency and he would contest from native Varuna constituency. He said Varuna is stronghold of Congess and the congress won all the time in Varuna after formation of the constituency.He said 'we will not afraid whoever may contest from BJP. Everyone strategizes to win. Finally I am sure we will win from Varuna constituency. My father has done good work in this field. I have worked beyond my strength. He promised to do it again'. Meanwhile, he went on a bike in Mellahalli village and visited the village.

When Siddaramaiah was searching for a seat in the next assembly elections, his son Yathindra himself was ready to sacrifice his seat for his father. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will contest in Varuna.

'The people of the constituency want Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna constituency. If he decides to contest inVaruna constituency, I will have to work for him. If Dad stops, I will not compete anywhere and will work in the field. I am campaigning for my father. Sacrifice is nothing, if the father stops, someone else will give up' Yatindra informed. He said that' I will also leave the constituency as a party worker'.

The Congress party had invited applications from the aspirants who wanted to contest the Assembly elections. The date for submitting applications was fixed from November 5 to 15. Later it was extended till November 21. At this time, MLA YatindraSiddaramaiah had submitted application to contest from Varuna. Yatindra's application raised curiousity amid rumours that his father Siddaramaiah would contest from Varuna constituency. Now he has officially announced that he will contest from Varuna.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced in an open meeting that he would contest from Kolar. The names of more than ten constituencies including Badami, Chamarajpet, Tumkuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chamundeshwari were heard in his second choice.