Live
- Rashmika Mandanna on staying grounded
- Ajay Devgn applauds Prismix Studios for pioneering generative AI in ‘Maa’
- Lokesh Kanagaraj shares heartfelt tributes as ‘Coolie’ nears release
- Sunny Hinduja opens up on playing Pakistani ISI agent in ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’
- SIT Intensifies Dharmasthala Probe with Fresh Search at Bahubali Betta
- Nirmala Sitharaman Honoured in Udupi, Calls for Women’s Empowerment and Service to Nation
- Majhi disburses Rs 5K cr to 1 cr women under Subhadra
- Freshworks and Edunet Foundation launch a new tech academy in Hyderabad to prepare 12th-pass students from underprivilege background for the future of work
- Coromandel International Completes Acquisition of 53 % Controlling Stake in NACL Industries Ltd.
- Chennai Metrowater to replace 40-year-old sewer lines in city at Rs 946-crore outlay
SIT Intensifies Dharmasthala Probe with Fresh Search at Bahubali Betta
Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of buried bodies tied to past criminal activities in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala...
Dharmasthala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of buried bodies tied to past criminal activities in Karnataka’s Dharmasthala region has launched a fresh search operation at the foothills of Bahubali Betta.
The operation, conducted near the main entrance of Dharmasthala, saw the participation of senior officials, including Puttur Sub-Divisional Officer Stella Varghese, Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikem, forest and forensic experts, a medical team, and ISD personnel.
The move follows Friday’s search of multiple sites—marked 16 and 16A—in the Boliyar Gonkartar area, where excavation was carried out in the presence of an anonymous complainant. Though reports hinted at additional digs, the SIT has not confirmed details.
On Saturday, the complainant, under police protection, arrived at the Belthangady SIT office at 10:15 am before being escorted to the new search site by noon. Officials are yet to reveal how many sites may be examined in this phase or if any evidence has emerged.
The ongoing search is part of a larger investigation into longstanding allegations of serious crimes in the area. Security remains tight, and the SIT has reiterated its commitment to pursuing all credible leads.