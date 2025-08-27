SIT intensifies search as Dharmasthala case deepens

Ujire: The probe into the alleged burial of bodies in Dharmasthala took a fresh turn on Tuesday when the Special Investigation Team (SIT) searched the residence of Mahesh Shetty Timarodi at Ujire in Belthangady taluk. Timarodi, who is out on bail in related cases, faced the SIT’s move while accused Chinnayya was brought along during the operation.

Chinnayya, earlier projected as a witness, has since been arrested and subjected to intense interrogation. Officials said he has been answering all questions put forth by investigators and has disclosed links not only in Delhi but also in Mandya and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, in a contradictory statement, Chinnayya had claimed before court that he had exhumed a skull, only to deny the same during Saturday’s hearing. This led to his detention and sustained questioning. During interrogation on Monday, he is said to have revealed additional information about the source of the remains. According to investigators, Chinnayya was sheltered by activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, a factor that has brought the latter under close scrutiny. The SIT has already registered multiple cases connected to the Dharmasthala controversy, with arrests and searches continuing. Officials said evidence collection remains ongoing as the probe expands beyond the district.

Sujatha Bhatt grilled in Ananya case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday questioned Sujatha Bhatt, alleged mother of Ananya Bhatt, in connection with the case relating to her daughter’s reported disappearance. Sujatha appeared at the SIT office in Belthangady in the morning following a summons. The case, tied to the larger Dharmasthala controversy, has been under close scrutiny amid conflicting statements from witnesses and accused persons. SIT officials said Sujatha’s testimony was necessary for further progress in the probe. The investigation has already seen searches, arrests and extensive interrogation, with the case continuing to generate public interest.