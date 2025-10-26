SIT issues summons in Dharmasthala burial case as probe intensifies

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked by the government to investigate claims of mass burials at the Dharmasthala temple complex, has summoned three activists—Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, T. Jayanth, and Girish Mattannavar—for questioning on Monday. Non-compliance will lead to arrest warrants, signalling a critical juncture in the inquiry into alleged evidence fabrication and perjury.

The controversy erupted in August 2025 after Chinnaiah, a former temple sanitation worker (1995–2014), alleged that over 200 unidentified bodies, including victims of accidents and suspected murders, were buried secretly on temple grounds between 2002 and 2014 without police documentation. His claim, backed by a human skull presented as evidence, triggered public outcry and led to the formation of the SIT, led by DGP Pronab Mohanty, to probe the allegations.

The three activists, linked to the Justice for Sowjanya campaign tied to a 2012 murder case, are under scrutiny for their roles in supporting Chinnaiah’s claims. Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, a key campaign figure, housed Chinnaiah in Ujire before the complaint was filed. SIT raids on his residence uncovered 44 items, including laptops with 25 videos of Chinnaiah’s media engagements and 21 phone recordings. Thimarody, who was externed to Raichur in September for unrelated charges, including an assault case with Mattannavar, faces questions about orchestrating the allegations.

T. Jayanth, a Bengaluru activist, sheltered Chinnaiah post-arrest and accompanied him to Delhi with the skull, alongside perjury-accused Sujatha Bhatt and Mattannavar. Jayanth admitted to acting on Mattannavar’s directives but denied malicious intent. Girish Mattannavar, a former sub-inspector and campaign coordinator, facilitated Chinnaiah’s connections and logistics for the skull’s transport. Forensic tests later revealed the skull originated from a medical facility, casting doubt on its relevance.

With the High Court issuing notices to the SIT and Enforcement Directorate on October 9 to probe foreign funding claims, and BJP leaders pushing for NIA involvement, the case remains sensitive as the temple prepares for the Lakshadi Utsava in November.