SIT probes fresh twist around ‘missing’Ananya Bhat

Belthangady: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala case has stumbled upon a fresh twist with the mysterious disappearance of Ananya Bhat, daughter of complainant Sujata Bhat. The case, already under public glare, has deepened with questions over whether Ananya ever existed.

Initially, investigators pressed Sujata to produce a photograph of her missing daughter. Sujata later released an image, claiming it was of Ananya. However, doubts grew as SIT inquiries revealed that Sujata had lived in a relationship with one Prabhakar Baliga in Shivamogga’s Ripponpete without ever having children. Officials now suspect that Ananya’s existence itself may be fabricated.

The missing case resurfaced last week when Sujata again filed a complaint before the SIT, alleging her daughter had vanished from Dharmasthala, where she had been studying medicine. “Everyone believed Ananya had gone for her medical studies and never returned. But the trail is riddled with inconsistencies,” a senior investigator said.

SIT teams have since visited Ripponpete, where CCTV footage confirmed their inquiries. Records from a local cooperative society showed Sujata had once registered under the name ‘Sujata Baliga’ in 2004 as part of a women’s self-help group. She even availed loans that remain unpaid. But after 2007, no transactions were recorded in her name. These findings, officials say, contradict her present claims of having a daughter.

The case echoes earlier controversies, including the disappearance of Soujanya, another young woman whose name surfaced in connection with Dharmasthala. Investigators are now exploring whether the current episode is part of a larger attempt to sensationalise or discredit temple institutions.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara told reporters that the SIT has temporarily halted excavation works in Dharmasthala until forensic reports are available. “The investigation will continue once FSL reports are in hand. All angles are being probed, and no conclusion will be drawn prematurely,” he said.

For now, the SIT faces the daunting task of establishing facts in a case riddled with conflicting narratives — whether Ananya Bhat is a real missing student, a fictitious identity, or a diversion in a larger political battle surrounding Dharmasthala.

As the days pass, what began as an investigation into alleged skeletons buried in the temple town has expanded into a labyrinth of personal claims, disputed identities, and simmering political tension.