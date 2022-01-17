Six Students In Udupi Were Barred From Attending College While Wearing A Hijab

Female students at the Government Women's PU college in Udupi, Karnataka, have still been denied entry into classes for wearing a hijab after three weeks. Since December 31, 2021, the college has marked the six pupils as absent. Their parents visited the college to discuss the situation, but principal Rudra Gowda declined to talk about it.

The CFI and the Girls Islamic Organisation (GIO) had addressed the college administration and the district police to resolve the issue, but the students were still denied access to the classes.

According to Masood, a member of the CFI state committee, the students were threatened and compelled to write a document stating that they had not attended lessons for the previous 15 days. He added that one of the students had been ill as a result of the mental disturbance and torture.

Yashpal Suvarna, vice president of the Campus Development Committee, stated that there were more than 150 women from minority ethnicities studying at the college. He remarked that they haven't made any requests. These Campus Front of India (CFI) members are looking for a fight. The college has its own set of policies, processes, and rules. Because there are many underprivileged women studying at the college, the uniform was developed to provide an egalitarian approach to education.

He predicted that if their demand for namaz on college is satisfied today, they will raise another demand for namaz on campus.

K. Raghupati Bhat, Udupi MLA and chairman of the College Development Committee, addressed a meeting of almost 1,000 parents on January 1 and stated that the college will maintain its uniform code, which includes a veil, as established by the committee. Maruthi, the deputy director of the pre-university department, was also present during the session. Meanwhile, students also claimed that the college forbade them from speaking in Beary or Urdu. The college administration, on the other hand, rejected these charges.