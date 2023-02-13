SKP to contest polls, aims at giving respite to common man

Bengaluru: A fairly new party on the block, the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP) has announced that leaders of the party will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. The party which is backed by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Dalit Sangharsha Samiti has already selected candidates for five constituencies.

In 2017, the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party (SKP) had merged with 'Swaraj India' led by Yogendra Yadav. Since then, SKP has benefitted from the pan India presence that Swaraj India has.

The five candidates that the SKP has announced for the 2023 assembly elections include Dashan Puttannaiah from Melukote, Madhucharan SC from Mandya, Manusomaiah from Virajpete, and Shaila Natak from Bilagi, and Aditya Kollaje from Belthangady constituencies.

The SKP aims at addressing the concerns of common man amidst the noise that the political parties are making. According to SKP leaders, this party is formed for the development of common man by creating opportunities for their voices to be heard.

According to statistics revealed by SKP State President, Chamarasa Mali Patil, 53 candidates had shown interest to contest from SKP. He mentioned that about 70% of the ticket aspirants are youth leaders and seven of the 53 are women.

In a recent media interaction, the General Secretary of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Ravi Kiran Punacha stated that a youth leader of the Raitha Sangha, Aditya Kollaje will be contesting the assembly elections from Belthangady constituency through the SKP.

Aditya Kollaje, the District Farmer's Youth Wing President and SKP candidate from Belthangady said that his goals are to bring about a corruption-free administration along with strong sense of women empowerment. He also said that he would help the common man by using tax money to create jobs and establish better pension schemes for construction workers among other policies.

According to Oswald Prakash Fernandes, the District President of Raitha Sangha, a protest will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 16 by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha. The protest will be directed against the Government on the amendment of Land Reforms Act that has allegedly caused trouble to the farmers.