Mysuru: A significant investigation concerning alleged corruption within the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and an inquiry has already yielded a report, which has been submitted to the High Court. However, the situation has taken a contentious turn, as a whistleblower Snehamayi Krishna has filed a formal written complaint against three officials, asserting that they submitted a false report despite possessing substantial evidence.

The complaint highlights serious concerns about the integrity of the Lokayukta officials involved in the investigation. According to Krishna, the inquiry appears to be tainted by the influence of political figures, which has compromised the ability to take necessary action against those involved in the alleged MUDA corruption. Her complaint specifically names additional Police Director General Manish Kharbikar, Police Inspector General Subrahmanyaeshwar Rao, and Mysore Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udayesh, accusing them of presenting false documentation in defiance of the evidence at hand.

In his complaint, Krishna raises critical questions regarding the competency and ethical standing of these officials. She argues that their behaviour suggests an alarming lack of general awareness and an alarming degree of subservience to corrupt politicians, notably including the current Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

Krishna is demanding thorough investigations into whether these officials possess the requisite general knowledge and moral integrity to combat corruption effectively. She challenges the appropriateness of allowing individuals who may have compromised their intellectual standards to continue serving as IPS officers, emphasizing the need for accountability and integrity within law enforcement.

Moreover, the complaint reflects broader concerns regarding the political landscape in Mysuru, where allegations of corruption appear to pervade multiple levels of governance. Krishna’s assertions suggest that influential politicians are leveraging their power to shield themselves and their associates from scrutiny and accountability. The issue of corruption in public institutions has grown increasingly urgent, underscoring the necessity of a robust and unyielding investigative framework that prioritizes transparency and justice.

The investigation has also sparked reactions from local political figures, including Dr. Yateendra Siddaramaiah, a council member who has pledged to pursue legal battles to recover plots allocated to MUDA.

However, this promise has incited further outrage from Krishna. he expressed his indignation, stating, “It is an embarrassment to request the return of MUDA plots without due legal process.

A decision must first be reached in court before any such requests are made. CM Siddaramaiah should bear in mind that as a political leader, he has a responsibility to uphold the law and provide guidance to his son regarding legal matters. Their understanding of the law could greatly benefit from professional

legal counsel.”