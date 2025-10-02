Social and educational survey in Bengaluru to begin after Dasara

After weeks of delay, the long-awaited social and educational survey in Karnataka’s capital is finally set to begin once the Dasara festivities conclude. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which has been entrusted with carrying out the exercise, has received a green signal to roll out the survey across all city wards.

The survey had already started in several districts of the state, but in Bengaluru, it was postponed due to shortage of staff. Now, the GBA has fixed the schedule and is preparing for a citywide operation. Government employees from multiple departments have been appointed as enumerators, with training already underway.

According to officials, 70 to 80 enumerators will be deployed in each ward, and around 17,000 staff members will participate in the exercise across the city. Each enumerator will be assigned the responsibility of surveying 750 households. The GBA has set an ambitious target to complete the survey within 10 to 15 days, although officials have kept the option of an extension if required.

GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said enumerators who fail to report for duty without valid reasons will face disciplinary action. However, exemptions will be granted in cases of health problems or disabilities if proper documentation is provided.

“We are determined to complete the survey on time. Strict action will be taken against those who stay away without justification,” Rao said.

The exercise is considered crucial, as it will help the government assess the social and educational conditions of communities across Bengaluru. Yet, challenges remain. With the Election Commission also expected to require staff for its preparations, authorities fear that a shortage of personnel may again affect the pace of the survey.

After long delays, all eyes are now on whether Bengaluru’s survey can be completed within the stipulated time.