Solutions to all problems hidden in Vedas, Upanishads: Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed strong confidence that solutions to all problems in the world are hidden in the Vedas and Upanishads, and safeguarding and promoting them is like working for the welfare of the world and its peace.

He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of a 400-bed hospital at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddehahalli near here.

".....we should not just preserve our traditions because it is ours. I have strong faith that solutions to all problems of the world are hidden in Vedas and Upanishads. If we follow it, keep it safe and promote it, it will be like working for world peace and welfare of the world," Shah said.

He said Indian music and dance are composed in such a way that they are not just for giving joy to one's mind, it is for giving lasting peace to the mind and bringing it to a steady state.

"Unlike elsewhere, in our society music or sound is even termed as 'Nada Brahma'...," he added, as he complimented initiatives by organisations for promoting Vedic science, Indian music and dance as part of education.

Shah highlighted various initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to improve the health and medical education infrastructure in the country.

Stating that time for change has and will come, he said, "...who thought Article 370 will be abrogated in this country? It was abrogated at one go. Who thought Yoga Day will be celebrated across the world and yoga will be accepted across the world? Who thought other than taking a bath in the river Ganga, one can also sip the water as it will be so clean? When time comes and there is a vision, things will happen." Shah also complimented Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka for effectively handling all the three waves of COVID-19 and in providing vaccination to the people of the state. PTI