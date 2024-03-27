Sought Lord Manjunatha’s blessing before the Dharma Yuddha: DKS

Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha and Annappa Swamy before starting the ‘Dharma Yuddha’ of elections.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers to Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala, he said, “I seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha before I start any Dharma Yuddha. Sri Manjunatha and Gangadhara ajja have been protecting me.”

“I am at the abode of Lord Manjunatha, who is known for keeping his words. Similarly, we have also kept our promises and rolled out the five Guarantee schemes. We will go to the people and seek their support,” he said.

“We have done our work and it is now left to the people. The free bus travel for women has enabled dharma yatra for women. They are going on pilgrimage to places like Dharmasthala. We were able to implement it because people gave us the strength. I am confident that people will remember these.”