Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Sought Lord Manjunatha’s blessing before the Dharma Yuddha: DKS
Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha and Annappa Swamy before starting the...
Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha and Annappa Swamy before starting the ‘Dharma Yuddha’ of elections.
Speaking to reporters after offering prayers to Lord Manjunatha at Dharmasthala, he said, “I seek the blessings of Lord Manjunatha before I start any Dharma Yuddha. Sri Manjunatha and Gangadhara ajja have been protecting me.”
“I am at the abode of Lord Manjunatha, who is known for keeping his words. Similarly, we have also kept our promises and rolled out the five Guarantee schemes. We will go to the people and seek their support,” he said.
“We have done our work and it is now left to the people. The free bus travel for women has enabled dharma yatra for women. They are going on pilgrimage to places like Dharmasthala. We were able to implement it because people gave us the strength. I am confident that people will remember these.”