SPARSH Hospitals launches 250-bed multi specialty unit

Bengaluru: SPARSH Group of Hospitals today inaugurated its newest 250-bed super-specialty hospital on Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. The facility, designed as a next-generation healthcare ecosystem, offers to deliver advanced technologies, top talent, and compassionate care with deep community connect to one of the city’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the divine presence of His Holiness Jagadguru Shri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Math, along with esteemed dignitaries SS Mallikarjun, Minister of Mines and Geology and Horticulture, Basava Prabhu S. Patil, Senior Advocate and Advocate General of Sikkim; Justice Shivaraj V. Patil, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, , and senior experts, facility heads of SPARSH Hospitals.

The Sarjapur unit is set apart by its capability to handle highly complex medical conditions across multiple specialties. With multispecialty services and dedicated Centres of Excellence in neurosciences, cardiology, nephrology, orthopaedics, oncology, transplants, adult and paediatric emergencies, and women and child health, the hospital is positioned to be the go-to destination for both routine and critical care.

The hospital is equipped with ICU , specialized NICU and PICU units, and advanced diagnostics including MRI, CT, Cath Lab, EEG, sleep study, and interventional radiology. Seamless integration between emergency response, intensive care, and advanced surgical facilities ensures timely, coordinated intervention for even the most complex cases.

SPARSH Hospitals including the new facility have already become a magnet for top doctors, including specialists returning from overseas, who are drawn by SPARSH’s collaborative work culture and clinical innovation.

With this launch, SPARSH Hospitals now operates nine facilities with a capacity of over 1,400 beds, reinforcing its leadership in multispecialty tertiary care in Bengaluru. The Group is on track to reach 2,000 beds within the next three years, backed by its long-term investments in innovation and research.