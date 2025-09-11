Speaker calls for turning water conservation into mass movement

Bengaluru: Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Wednesday called for making water conservation a people’s movement, stressing that the revival of Bengaluru’s waterbodies was not only an ecological necessity but also part of the city’s cultural and historical legacy.

Speaking at a Jal Samvad (Water Dialogue) organised by Sampurna in association with the Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal at Arham Bhawan in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, Mr. Khader said, “The water bodies of Bangalore are not merely natural resources but are also our cultural and historical heritage. Their conservation is our collective responsibility. The government will take concrete policy measures and ensure their revival through community participation.”

The Speaker underlined the role of women in the campaign, describing them as the most powerful force in spreading awareness at the grassroots level. “Women-led organisations are already doing exemplary work. The government will bring in special schemes and extend resources to strengthen such initiatives,” he added.

The event began with the slogan “Water is Life, Water is Future,” setting the tone for an afternoon of deliberations involving activists, academics, and officials.

Dr. Shobha Vijender, Founder-President of Sampurna, emphasised that water security could only be ensured through the combined efforts of citizens, civil society, and the state. Social activist Brinda Adige said water conservation must be viewed as a moral and social movement rather than merely a technical issue. Prof. Binisha Payattati, Executive Director of the International Waste Management Institute, called for stricter laws and better waste management, while Additional Income Tax Commissioner Devangi Swarnkar stressed transparency and community involvement.

Dr. K.R. Sri Harsha of the Ministry of Forest and Environment presented a research paper advocating scientific revival of traditional water sources, while environmentalist Venkatesh Sanghnal urged compulsory rainwater harvesting.

The event concluded with a spiritual discourse by Sadhvi Shri Sayamlata Ji and a collective pledge to spread the message, “Water is Life, Water is Future.”

Organisers said the dialogue marked a crucial step in creating a collaborative action plan for reviving Bengaluru’s waterbodies and promoting sustainable conservation practices.