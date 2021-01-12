Special training for TTEs in prevention of wildlife trade 

Dharwad: A special one-day workshop was conducted by MDZTI (Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Training Institute), Dharwad, for TTEs (travelling ticket examiners) of South Western Railways on 'Awareness in Prevention of Illegal Wildlife Trade in Railways' on Tuesday. The workshop was held in collaboration with subject matter experts of Humane Society International-India, Hubballi Dharwad.

According to the reports, the workshop consisted of sessions on sensitization about illegal wildlife trade and transport, trends and implications of illegal wildlife trade; and covered relevant aspects of Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, awareness generation and inter-agency coordination, transport of animal rules 1978 etc.

Speaking at the event, Anil Pavithran, IRTS, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, SWR, and Santosh Kenchappanavar, ACF, Dharwad, explained the urgent need for vigilance and alertness in curbing the menace of illegal wildlife trade in railways. "TTEs were taught the subtle nuances of the definition of wildlife and the role of public transporters in preventing the illegal trade," they said.

They claimed that the South Western Railway was the first among all zones to organise such a training. It was done as part of capacity building exercise for the TTEs who are the first point of contact for the travelling public, and therefore represent the 'face' of the Indian Railways.