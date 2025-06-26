Spike in heart attacks among youth Expert panel flags alarming trends

Bengaluru: What was once largely seen in individuals over the age of 40 has now alarmingly become common among the youth — sudden heart attacks. This rising trend has prompted the Karnataka state government to take the issue seriously and commission an expert committee to investigate the causes.

Headed by Dr CN Ravindra, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, the committee’s report is now ready and is expected to be submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah within two days. The findings, however, are said to be deeply concerning. Cases of fatal heart attacks in individuals as young as 19 and 21 years old have recently been reported, baffling both doctors and families. While isolated cases could be considered rare, the frequency and pattern have caused widespread concern in the medical community.

The committee studied around 250 young individuals aged 18 to 45 who suffered cardiac arrests after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Although vaccine-related concerns were initially suspected, the findings suggest that multiple lifestyle-related factors are playing a bigger role.

According to the report, gutka use, smoking, alcohol consumption, genetic predisposition, and pre-existing health conditions were key contributors to sudden heart attacks among youth. The study collected full case histories, including lifestyle habits, family medical background, and stress factors.

While COVID-19 and vaccination may have had an impact in certain cases, the larger picture points to alarming lifestyle trends among today’s youth. The final report is expected to guide the state government in formulating public health responses and awareness campaigns.

The government’s next steps in response to this report remain to be seen, but the message is clear: young lives are at risk — and urgent preventive action is needed.