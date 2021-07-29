Sriramulu is BC, not ST, says KRBHS president

Mysuru: Former minister B Sriramulu who is likely to be inducted into the Bommai cabinet as deputy CM is facing allegation of faking his cast. Karnataka Rajya Budakattu Hitharakshana Sangha (KRBHS) has alleged that Sriramulu originally belongs to Boya community which is in the backward class list.



KRBHS state unit president Subhash told reporters on Wednesday that Sriramulu did not belong to Nayaka community which comes under scheduled tribe. He alleged that Sriramulu was claiming to be an ST to get the post of DCM.

Subhash said he had filed a complaint with civil rights enforcement directorate ADGP on March 13, 2019 to conduct a probe into the leader's caste. He said the complaint was under probe now. He wrote a letter to Sriramulu to make public his caste. He said as elected representative Sriramulu should clarify whether he belongs to Nayak or Boya community. He said if he lied it would be tantamount to criminal breach of trust.