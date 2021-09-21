Srirangapatna Dasara will be held from Oct 9 to 11

Mandya: Srirangapatna Dasara will be a three-day feature from October 9 to 11. Jamboo Savari will be held on October 9. Presiding over a meeting on Srirangapatna Dasara-2021 at his office in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, Sericulture and Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Dr K C Narayan Gowda who is also the Mandya district incharge minister directed the officials to take measures to celebrate in a meaningful manner.



As Jamboo Savari is on October 9, measures will be taken to bring howdah elephant after holding talks with Forest and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary departments.

Sports department will make arrangements related to Fit India, Kabaddi and wrestling matches. To promote rural talents, cultural programmes involving local troupes will be organised along with poets meet. The main thoroughfares of Srirangapatna would be illuminated along with government buildings. The achievers in various fields and those who rendered services during Covid crises, should be identified and selected, the minister told the officials.

Boating should be conducted at Kerethonnur in Pandavapura and KRS backwaters. Besides, water sports should be organised, said minister. The tourist spots should be cleaned, especially the procession route- Raja Beedhi. The health and family welfare department should create awareness on Covid third wave, mask, sanitiser and maintenance of social distance. Health check-up camp should be conducted along with organising exhibition.

Deputy Commissioner S Ashwathi, ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, SP Dr Ashwini, Dr Bhanuprakash of Shaswati Dharmika Kriya Samiti, personal secretary to the minister Prabhakar, Assistant Commissioner Shivananda Murthy, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Shwetha and Information Officer T K Harishwere present.