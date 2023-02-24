Staging Tipu play is to show true history: Addanda Cariappa

Tumakuru: 'Those who filed a writ petition in state high court seeking a stay on staging of Tipu Nija Kanasugalu play (Tipu's Real Dreams ) fled after we submitted proper documents to court. Previous governments have portrayed Tipu as a hero. Tipu Sultan is a real villain. His true dreams are revealed in the play' said Mysuru Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday Addanda Kariappa said that the purpose of this play is to reveal the truth. 'The play is being staged in an indoor stage as per the advice of the police. I am a peace lover. I hope the protest will be peaceful. I am not a trader who calculates that the BJP will gain and the Congress will lose by this play. I am a theatre artiste. My job is only to stage the play' he said.

'This is not BJP's story, it is Tipu's story. It has nothing to do with BJP. A villain should be shown as a villain. Tipu donated to four temples and destroyed 80 temples. So it has to be said that 80 temples were broken. It has to be said that thousands of people were killed and converted. Such is the mindset of some in that community. They cannot respect Shishunala Sharif but respect fanatical Tippu'Cariappa added.

'The aim of the left wing was to give a blow to our culture, because those who are going to make Hindustan an Islamic nation are loved by them. People like Shishunala Sharif and Abdul Kalam who preached spirituality are not dear to them. Urigowda and Nanjegowda are historical figures. I have documents for that. Girish Karnad has deliberately made Tipu a hero. Our history of Tughlaq is a mad king, while Karnad says he was an ideal king. Aurangzeb was an ideal king. He said that the aim of the then left wing Congress was to give a blow to our culture', charged Cariappa.

Responding to BJP MLC H Vishwanath's statement that Cariappa wrote this book to become an MLC, he said that being elected by the BJP Vishwanath joined Congress now preaching others without any morality. Cariappa said that his MLC post is shaking. He said the play Tipu nija Kanasugalu is being performed at Gubbi Veeranna Kalamandir in Tumakuru city on March 2 at 6 pm. The ticket price fixed at Rs 100 and he appealed people to come in large numbers. He said permission has been given to sell Tipu nija Kanasugalu books. About 12 volumes were reprinted and 40,000 copies sold. He said that it is a historical record that copies have been sold in such a short period of time.