State approves Rs27,607- cr investment proposals from 13 companies

Bengaluru: At the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, investment proposals amounting to Rs27,607.26 crore were approved. Briefing the media after the meeting, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil said the approvals include 11 new industrial projects and two additional investment proposals, expected to generate 8,704 direct employment opportunities across the state.

Among the new investments are major projects from Tejas Networks, Vayu Assets, Jindal Steels, Jindal Electrical Steel, Grasim Industries, SFX India, HSS Textiles, Schneider Electric IT Business, QPIAI India, Toyota Industries Engine India Ltd., and Reliance Consumer Products. Embassy Industrial Park and Balaji Wafers have also proposed additional investments.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister KJ George, Law Minister HK Patil, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, and Labour Minister Santosh Lad were present at the meeting.

Minister MB Patil said the approvals reaffirm Karnataka’s position as a progressive, investment-friendly state committed to fostering industrial growth and employment generation through transparent and time-bound project clearances.