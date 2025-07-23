State bans use of sirens during VIP movement: DGP issues strict order

Bengaluru: In a significant move aimed at enhancing public safety and curbing noise pollution, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem has issued an official order banning the use of sirens during the movement of VIPs across the state.

The order, issued on Sunday, states that the use of sirens not only creates unnecessary disturbance on public roads but also potentially exposes the route of VIPs to unauthorized individuals, thereby increasing the risk to their security. Considering this, the DGP has directed that sirens must not be used for VIP convoys or movement.

The directive also highlights that sudden use of sirens on public roads can inconvenience other motorists and may lead to accidents, especially when vehicles are forced to make abrupt movements to make way.

The order recommends that any urgent coordination during VIP travel should be conducted through wireless communication channels rather than sirens.

According to the guidelines laid down in the order, only emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles, and fire brigades may use sirens, and only in genuine emergency situations. The DGP further emphasised that as per Supreme Court directives, no vehicle other than emergency services is permitted to use sirens.

Even police vehicles are restricted from using sirens unless responding to an emergency.

Violation of this rule will attract legal action under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which could result in a fine along with up to three months of imprisonment.

This decisive step by the Karnataka Police aims to ensure safer roads, reduce noise pollution, and maintain the secrecy and security of VIP movements.