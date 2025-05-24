State govt empowered to rename Ramanagara: CM

Mysuru: CHIEF Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government has the power to rename Ramanagara as Bangalore South District. Responding to Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s criticism that the history of the district is being distorted by renaming Ramanagara district as Bangalore South, the decision was taken after seeking the opinion of the people there. Kumaraswamy questioned whether he did not think about the history of the district while creating Ramanagara district.

Replying to a question in the letter about the Supreme Court noting that the Enforcement Directorate is overstepping its bounds, he said that he does not object to the ED and IT conducting investigations or detecting black money transactions. But ED and IT raids should not be done with political motives. The ED raid on the educational institution of the current Home Minister G Parameshwara is politically motivated. It will be known only after examining the verdict for which case the Supreme Court has looked into this.

Responding to a question from the media regarding the increase in rape cases in the state, he said that strict action will be taken against criminal cases. But the number of crimes in the state has decreased for the last one year, the number of crimes has decreased during the BJP period compared to our government’s period. He said that the government will try to reduce crimes.

Covid cases in Singapore and Hong Kong are increasing, the central government has not taken any action to conduct Covid tests of those coming from abroad, there are more chances of Covid cases here too. Responding, when Covid cases are increasing, the central government should take these alert measures and take quick decisions.

Talking about the charge sheet filed against DCM and former MP DK Suresh for donating to Young India, he said that giving to any organization is not wrong.