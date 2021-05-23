State govt streamlines Remdesivir distribution

Bengaluru: While the WHO has removed Remdesivir from its Covid treatment protocol, a large number of doctors in India have reservations over the effectiveness of the antiviral drug on Covid patients, the State government on Sunday introduced a new system to bring transparency in the distribution of the drug.



Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar tweeted, "In order to bring transparency in the allocation of Remdesivir a tech-driven system has been developed and now the patient will get an SMS informing which hospital is provided the medicine against the SRF ID. Citizens can also check info using this link https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service2/

"In case if the Remdesivir is allocated against the SRF ID & the hospital has not provided it to the patient, a facility is provided in the same link to report it to the government. This will help govt in curbing blackmarketing & misuse of Remdesivir," the minister said in a tweet.