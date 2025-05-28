State mandates Covid-19 testing as cases surge

Bengaluru: In response to a recent increase in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka Health Department has reinstated mandatory testing across the state, with a focus on timely detection and preventive measures, as outlined in new guidelines issued on Tuesday.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed growing concerns, stating that most current cases exhibit mild symptoms and do not require hospitalisation. He urged citizens, particularly new mothers, to stay home when possible and emphasised mask-wearing as a key precaution. “There’s no cause for alarm, but wearing masks is essential for safety,” he said, clarifying that a new lockdown is not under consideration.

The guidelines prioritise RT-PCR testing for all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases, alongside elderly individuals, children, and pregnant women showing symptoms. Hospitals have been instructed to closely monitor pregnant and postnatal women, with testing already underway for these groups in several facilities. The department advises symptomatic individuals to seek prompt medical attention and encourages pregnant women to consult obstetricians and avoid crowded areas to protect themselves and newborns.

To meet testing demands, eight RT-PCR labs have been reactivated, and testing has commenced in government medical college hospitals and district hospitals. The Technical Advisory Committee has set a daily target of 150 to 200 tests, with samples required to be sent to designated government laboratories on the same day. Testing kits must be used in First-In-First-Out (FIFO) order to prevent wastage due to delays or mishandling.