State Police tried to murder Ravi- Union minister

Hubballi : Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has made a sensational claim, alleging that there might have been a conspiracy to eliminate BJP leader CT Ravi in a fake encounter. Speaking to the media in Hubballi, Joshi raised serious concerns over the intentions of the police.

“There was an intention to conduct a fake encounter. I said this yesterday, and I am repeating it today. If there was no ulterior motive, why was he taken to a sugarcane field? Had the media not been present, who knows what might have happened? It appears there was a plot to eliminate CT Ravi,” Joshi stated. He clarified that his comments were based on CT Ravi's statements.

Serious Allegations in Bagalkot

Addressing the media in Bagalkot, Joshi reiterated his concerns, claiming that there had been a plan to take advantage of an opportunity to harm CT Ravi. “There was an intent to finish him off, but the right opportunity did not arise,” he alleged.

The minister further said that BJP MLC Keshava Prasad was with Ravi during the incident, and the team had access to Ravi’s live location. “Several media personnel were also following him. Had they not been present, CT Ravi might have faced a fake encounter,” Joshi alleged.

Call for Action

Joshi vowed that the BJP would not remain silent and would continue to fight for justice. “We will not sit idle. We will do what needs to be done,” he asserted.

The remarks by the Union Minister have stirred significant controversy, with questions being raised over the alleged intentions of the police in Karnataka.