State takes decisive step towards Mahadayi project

Hubballi: In a major development that signals Karnataka’s determination to implement the Mahadayi river project despite opposition, the state government has issued a land acquisition notification. The move comes even as Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently asserted that his government would not allow the project to proceed. With this notification, the state has conveyed a strong counter to Goa, making it clear that the project cannot be stalled indefinitely.

The notification, issued on July 23 by the under-secretary of the Revenue Department, covers land in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. Specifically, acquisition has been initiated for 9 acres and 27 guntas in Asoga, Karambal, Shedagali, and Rumewadi villages to facilitate project works. Only clearances from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the National Wildlife Board remain pending. Once granted, the project will receive the much-awaited green signal.

The Mahadayi project has been a long-standing demand of people in Kittur Karnataka, who have fought for decades to secure drinking water and irrigation facilities for 13 towns and hundreds of villages, including Hubballi-Dharwad. In 2010, the Union government constituted the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which in 2018 allocated 13.42 TMC of water to Karnataka. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) also received approval, raising hopes among residents. However, due to persistent objections from Goa and lack of environmental clearance, implementation has been delayed.Goa has consistently lobbied against the project, pressing the Centre not to issue final approvals. CM Sawant’s statement in the Goa Assembly last month further angered people in north Karnataka, who see the project as critical to their survival.

By issuing the acquisition notification, the Siddaramaiah-led government has attempted to demonstrate political will. Congress leaders have urged Union ministers, particularly Pralhad Joshi, to expedite the pending clearances. “The state has completed its responsibility. Now the Centre must act swiftly to ensure approval,” leaders asserted.

Responding to the development, Union Minister Joshi maintained that sincere efforts are underway to secure necessary permissions.

With land acquisition in motion, the spotlight now shifts to the Centre. Observers say only when environmental and wildlife clearances are granted will the Mahadayi project shed its prolonged uncertainty and bring long-awaited relief to Kittur Karnataka.