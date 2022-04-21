Stray dog run over by car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A car ran over and killed a stray dog at around 8:50 AM on Tuesday at MV Layout, Nagadevanahalli. A police complaint has been lodged with Jnanabharati police station who have booked the owner of the car. They are trying to trace the owner with the help of the CCTV footage in the area.

According to the FIR lodged by Ramachandra Bhat, a Bengaluru based software engineer, the police have booked the driver under sections 428, 429, 279 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The CCTV footage shows a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza running over the canine while it was crossing the road. Although a few residents attempted to save the dog, they couldn't succeed in doing so.

"The details of the vehicle have been submitted to the police and a case has been booked against the owner of the SUV. Currently, the cops are retrieving information from the other CCTVs to take the culprit into custody. The car will be seized until the court order and the owner's driving license will be cancelled," said Tarun Agarwal, anti-cruelty officer, PfA (People for Animals).

"There has been a major rise in the number and variety of cruel and illegal acts committed against animals. This has increased a great deal more during this COVID period when people scared for their own futures and irritated at having to be confined for so long, took out their anger on animals and animal feeders. Poisoning, stoning, chasing, running over, relocating the street animals as well as harassing, assaulting & intimidating animal workers became all common offences. Fortunately, the animal welfare movement is now so strong and has so much municipal, judicial and police backing that thousands of criminal cases have been filed and many people are now out on bail awaiting sentencing," he adds.

Recently, a video of four men brutally beating a stray dog went viral on several social media platforms and the incident took place at a busy street in Mysore.