Student develops ‘AI smart glasses’ for visually impaired, wins Rs 1-cr support

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru has developed a pair of AI-powered smart glasses designed to significantly improve mobility and independence for visually impaired individuals. The innovation, called Perceivia, has earned its creator, Tushar Shaw of Scaler School of Technology, a national win at Samsung’s flagship education initiative, Solve for Tomorrow 2025.

Perceivia integrates cameras, audio sensors and AI-driven spatial analysis to provide real-time guidance to users through voice prompts or vibrations. The glasses can identify objects, estimate distances and recognize human voices and faces, creating what Shaw describes as a “sensory map” of the user’s surroundings.

Shaw’s motivation was deeply personal. Growing up next to a visually impaired neighbour, he witnessed everyday challenges many sighted individuals seldom notice — from identifying people to safely crossing the road. “I wanted to build something that restored not just convenience, but independence,” he said.

He admits the journey was not simple. With no background in computer vision or hardware design, Shaw relied heavily on mentorship and resources offered through Samsung’s programme. “Solve for Tomorrow gave us guidance on everything — from engineering to market understanding,” he said. Feedback from visually impaired volunteers helped refine the prototype, addressing real-world usability issues.

This year’s competition focused on four themes, including AI for a Safer and Inclusive Bharat, under which Perceivia was selected. Winners receive incubation support worth Rs 1 crore at IIT Delhi to further develop their innovations.

Shaw plans to enhance Perceivia with indoor navigation features and widen user trials in the coming year. His long-term vision is to make the product accessible across India.

“Assistive technology shouldn’t be a luxury,” he says. “It should be a right for everyone who needs it.”