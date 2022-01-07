Students From Karnataka Unleash The Power Of Bamboo To Construct Structures that Will Be As Strong As Steel

Students from Mysuru, Karnataka had discovered a method of construction that will be built with bamboos. Students from Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering are promoting it as a low-cost and environmentally friendly alternative to steel construction. They converted bamboo into a kind of mesh from which they made a spherical shell. This shell was used to make slabs, which were then utilized to construct constructions. These slabs can withstand a pounding! Its developers claim that it can bear weights of up to 700 kilos.



According to Dr. Umesha P. K., the professor who assisted student inventors Nishanth, Karthik M P, and Mahendra Halamandage explained that the shell is lightweight, which enables not just low-cost yet also low-maintenance, weather-proof, economical, and resistant to corrosion. Furthermore, the professor argues that structures constructed using this bamboo-based approach are resistant to earthquake disturbances. Furthermore, the substance may aid in the promotion of bamboo cultivation, which in turn may aid in the reduction of carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.



While on the other hand, one of the students expressed that 1 tonne of steel produces 2.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. He described it as a serious issue that they have attempted to address using bamboo. These bamboo slabs can be used to cover water tanks and make roofs for low-cost toilets all around the country, in addition to being utilized to build durable structures.



Meanwhile, in the last year, the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology designated the project as an outstanding scientific achievement. The college that represents these students has since filed for a patent on the concept as it offers its owner the legal right to prevent others from creating, using, or selling an invention for a set number of years in exchange for the invention's enabling information being published.

