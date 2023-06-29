Students oppose Shakti Yojana in Gangavathi

Gangavathi: As announced by the Congress party before the elections, the Shakti Yojana has been implemented for free travel for women However, this has led to various problems. On Wednesday, thousands of students protested in Gangavathi against the free travel Shakti scheme for women implemented by the state government and expressed their displeasure.

After the announcement of the Shakti Yojana by the state government, there has been an increase in the number of women traveling in transport vehicles. This has also affected schools and colleges, resulting in a high shortage of transport vehicles. On Wednesday, thousands of students led by ABVP staged a protest in the city, alleging that school and college children from rural areas regularly arrive in the city but face serious problems in reaching on time.

More than 20 school and college children from the city gathered at Sri Krishnadevaraya circle in front of the central bus stand, blocking the road for some time. This caused traffic issues. Every day, hundreds of students from Kampli, Budagumpa, Anegondi, Kanakagiri, and Karatagi parts come to Gangavati for school and college. However, due to vehicle shortages, they are unable to reach school and college on time, which poses academic challenges. Bringing this issue to the attention of the concerned authorities has not been helpful. Therefore, the protesting students have demanded two additional vehicles to be provided in the Karatagi section and one each on the intended route.