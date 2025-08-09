Students turn raksha bandhan into ‘raksha kavach’

Bangalore: This Raksha Bandhan, students at The Green School Bangalore (TGSB) stepped away from tradition to give the festival a new purpose. Instead of tying rakhis solely to brothers, they introduced Raksha Kavach — a symbolic pledge of safety, trust, and emotional support.

Here, each student identified their personal “Safety Circle” — three trusted individuals, such as parents, teachers, mentors, or close friends, who they could turn to in times of stress or uncertainty. Rakhis, handcrafted from sustainable materials, became a reminder of these bonds, representing resilience, empathy, and belonging. The heart of the celebration was a powerful Nukkad Natak (street play) performed by TGSB high schoolers. With vivid scenes, original songs, and poignant dialogue, the play addressed issues often left unspoken — anxiety, loneliness, and the need for safe emotional spaces.

The performance sparked meaningful conversations between students, educators, and families, highlighting the importance of emotional well-being alongside academic growth. “Raksha Bandhan is about protection,” said Usha Iyer, Founder of TGSB. “Today, emotional safety is just as essential. Through Raksha Kavach, students learn to recognise and honour their support networks.”

Beyond celebration, Raksha Kavach encouraged self-reflection among students. By naming their Safety Circles, they actively thought about who they could trust and communicate with during difficult moments.

This approach nurtures emotional intelligence — a life skill as vital as academic learning. True to the school’s environmental commitment, the initiative also incorporated eco-friendly practices, with rakhis made from recycled and biodegradable materials, reinforcing that care for relationships and care for the planet can go hand in hand.