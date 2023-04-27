Sudeep campaigns for BJP in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: After heavy flak faced by Kannada actor, Sudeep assuring his support to the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections, the actor on 26 April has campaigned in Chitradurga district. On April 19, Sudeep took part in a roadshow with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP National President, J P Nadda in Shiggaon.

There was a rumour earlier that Sudeep would be joining BJP. Sudeep also faced criticism from Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) and Congress parties as well as actor Prakash Raj for assuring his support to the BJP.

The JDS had even written a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting a ban on Sudeep's advertisements and films till the upcoming election is complete, stating that he violated the Model Code of Conduct. The Congress had also made a statement that they will follow suit regarding the matter.

The plea submitted by the JDS however, was rejected by the ECI. The ECI made it clear that the screening of films and advertisements are forbidden only for actors who are campaigning on public funded Doordarshan and Akashvani or contesting elections.

In a casual press conference on April 5, Sudeep clarified that he will not be joining the BJP but only assuring his support for Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai.

In the April 5 media interaction, Sudeep spoke about Bommai and said, "I call him 'mama'(uncle). There is no question of my stand or politics in my decision. I have been seeing CM Bommai since I was a child. He stood with me at the time of my crisis in the film industry. He is the person whom I love. I am here to stand with him."

"I had no godfather and very few people stood with me. Now, I am extending my support to Bommai. But, I am not joining politics and I am clearing this to my fans," he added.

On Wednesday, Sudeep was seen campaigning for the BJP candidate of Molakalmuru assembly constituency, S Thippeswamy. He was seen standing alongside Thippeswamy on the campaign bus waving and greeting the sea of crowd.The fans and supporters also carried saffron flags with portraits of Sudeep. In one instance, a BJP worker who was on the bus tried to hand Sudeep a flower and gestured at him to throw it at the crowd, but Sudeep was seen rejecting the idea.

Sudeep left to Chitradurga in a helicopter from Bengaluru's HAL Airport. In a media interaction before he left for Chitradurga, Sudeep said that this is the first of his major campaigns and few more will follow.